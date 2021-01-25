Mesut Özil bireysel çalıştı

SÖZCÜ PLUS GİRİŞ
Fenerbahçe'nin yeni transferi Mesut Özil, kendisi için hazırlanan özel program dahilinde çalışmalarını sürdürdü.

Güncellenme: 17:17, 25/01/2021
Fenerbahçe’de dün takımla ilk antrenmanına çıkan Mesut Özil, bugün Can Bartu Tesisleri'nde sarı-lacivertlilerin bireysel performans antrenörü Fatih Yıldız eşliğinde özel program dahilinde hazırlıklarına devam etti.

