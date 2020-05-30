Schalke 04’ün yıldızı Weston McKennie, George Floyd’u unutmadı!

Almanya Bundesliga takımlarından Schalke 04’ün futbolcusu Weston McKennie, ABD ve tüm dünyayı ayağa kaldıran George Floyd’un ölümünü unutmadı.

Amerika’da nefes alamadığını söylemesine rağmen polisin sert müdahalesine maruz kalan ve hayatını kaybeden George Floyd dünyanın gündemine oturdu.

Schalke 04’ün Amerikalı orta saha oyuncusu McKennie, Werder Bremen ile oynadıkları maçta koluna taktığı siyah bandın üzerine “George için adalet” yazarak tepkisini dile getirdi.

ABD Milli Takımı’nın formasını 19 kez giyen McKennie’nin bu hareketi, sosyal medyada övgü topladı.

Weston McKennie with a “Justice for George” armband pic.twitter.com/qAXlAXJHF1 — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) May 30, 2020

Weston McKennie rocking the #JusticeForGeorge arm band in the game today. #respect — Preston (@PWill17) May 30, 2020

FC Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie wears an armband saying #JusticeForGeorge after the unfair murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Sure his team have been on a bad run, this is a win in terms of respect pic.twitter.com/46UIIAysFZ — frozen wrists (@thegrandjefe) May 30, 2020

Schalke and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie wore a “Justice for George” armband today in their match against Werder Bremen. Never forget that sports and politics will always intertwine, but a great sign of solidarity and message sent to the world. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/IHqHmux3ts — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) May 30, 2020

İLGİLİ HABER Stephen Jackson: İşin arka planını anlatarak yedikleri b**u haklı çıkarmaya çalışırlar