Fabregas’ın 95 yaşındaki büyük büyükannesi coronayı yendi

Fransa Ligue 1’de Monaco forması giyen yıldız futbolcu Fabregas’ın 95 yaşındaki büyük büyükannesi covid-19 hastalığını atlattı. İspanyol futbolcu sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı bir açıklamayla büyük büyükannenin son yaptırdığı corona virüsü testinin negatif çıktığını açıkladı. ‘Süper kahraman’ olarak nitelediği büyük büyükannenin fotoğrafını paylaşan yıldız isim, ”95 yaşında ve corona virüsün üstesinden geldi.
Dün testleri negatif çıktı. Büyük büyükannem bir süper kahraman ama tüm bu insanlara yardım eden hemşire ve doktorlar olmadan bunların hiçbiri mümkün olmayacaktı. Gece gündüz yaptıkları için herkese saygılarımla, çok teşekkür ederim” ifadelerini kullandı.
95 years old and she overcame the coronavirus. Yesterday her tests came back negative. My great-grandmother is a superhero but nothing of this would be possible without all the help of the nurses and doctors that are helping all these people. All my respect to everyone of them for what they are doing day and night, a big thank you!!!! Ha superado el coronavirus con 95 años. ¡Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superheroína, pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todxs lxs enfermerxs y doctorxs que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y vivir un poco mejor en estos tiempos tan difíciles. Gracias a todas las personas del Remei de Arenys de Munt por el sacrificio tan grande que hacen por estas personas mayores. Todo nuestro respeto!!!! Nada es imposible. Gracias!!!!