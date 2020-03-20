Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ta!

New England Patriots’ta 20 senede 6 Super Bowl kazanan ve NFL tarihinin en iyi oyuncusu olarak gösterilen Tom Brady, Instagram üzerinden Tampa Bay Buccaneers’la anlaştığını açıkladı.
42 yaşındaki sporcu geçtiğimiz günlerde 20 sene boyunca formasını giydiği, başarıdan başarıya koştuğu Patriots’la sözleşme yenilemeyeceğini yine Instagram üzerinden açıklamıştı.
Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I'm gonna not gonna say much more – I'm just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred
Eski takımıyla 9 kez Super Bowl oynayan ve bunların 6’sında zafere ulaşan Brady, 3 kez normal sezon MVP’si olmuş, 14 kez Pro Bowl seçilmişti. Veteran süper yıldızın yeni takımı Buccaneers’a, birçok yıldız oyuncuyu çekebileceği konuşuluyor. Bucs geçtiğimiz sene NFC Güney Grubu’nda ancak 3. olabilmişti.
