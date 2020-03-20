SÖZCÜ PLUS GİRİŞ
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ta!

Tom Brady Instagram hesabı üzerinde Tampa Bay Buccaneers ile anlaştığını açıkladı.

16:03 -
New England Patriots’ta 20 senede 6 Super Bowl kazanan ve NFL tarihinin en iyi oyuncusu olarak gösterilen Tom Brady, Instagram üzerinden Tampa Bay Buccaneers’la anlaştığını açıkladı.

42 yaşındaki sporcu geçtiğimiz günlerde 20 sene boyunca formasını giydiği, başarıdan başarıya koştuğu Patriots’la sözleşme yenilemeyeceğini yine Instagram üzerinden açıklamıştı.

Eski takımıyla 9 kez Super Bowl oynayan ve bunların 6’sında zafere ulaşan Brady, 3 kez normal sezon MVP’si olmuş, 14 kez Pro Bowl seçilmişti. Veteran süper yıldızın yeni takımı Buccaneers’a, birçok yıldız oyuncuyu çekebileceği konuşuluyor. Bucs geçtiğimiz sene NFC Güney Grubu’nda ancak 3. olabilmişti.

Son güncelleme: 16:13 20.03.2020