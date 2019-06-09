SÖZCÜ PLUS GİRİŞ
Son Dakika: İsmail Küçükkaya: Ortak yayın öncesi iki adayla da görüştüm
Foto Haber

Türkiye, Fransa’yı devirdi! Sosyal medya yıkıldı

A Milli Takımın, Fransa'yı 2-0 yendiği büyük zaferi sonrasında Twitter'daki yankılar...

9 Haziran 2019 00:05
A Milli Takımın, Fransa'yı 2-0 yendiği büyük zaferi sonrasında Twitter'daki yankılar...
Son güncelleme 00:09 | 9 Haziran 2019
PUAN DURUMU
OGP
1 Galatasaray
34 20 69
2 Istanbul Basaksehir
34 19 67
3 Besiktas
34 19 65
4 Trabzonspor
34 18 63
5 Yeni Malatyaspor
34 13 47
TÜMÜNÜ GÖR