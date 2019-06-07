Arsenal’in yıldız ismi Mesut Özil’in kına gecesi sosyal medyayı salladı!

Arsenal’in Türk asıllı Alman futbolcusu Mesut Özil ve nişanlısı Amine Gülşe, kınanın yapıldığı salona davullar eşliğinde çalan “Ölürüm Türkiyem” şarkısı ile girdi.
Gecenin devamında Mesut, Amine Gülşen ile Ankara’nın Bağları isimli şarkıyla karşılıklı oynadı. Mesut Özil ve Amine Gülşe, 7 Haziran’da İstanbul’da yapılacak düğünle dünya evine girecek. Ayrıca yıldız futbolcu Mesut Özil ve nişanlısı Amine Gülşe, evlilikleri şerefine ihtiyaç sahibi 1000 çocuğun ameliyatını karşılayacaklarını açıkladı.
Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow’s wedding. As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position. However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with @big.shoe11! Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I'd be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled. If you would like to help this good cause, please click the link in my bio. I have really taken the team at BigShoe and the passion they treat their young patients with to my heart. BigShoe works alongside German and Swiss Doctors to help children all around the world by providing life changing surgeries. Burns, club feet & clefts are medical conditions that developing countries struggle to treat due to lack of doctors, money and medicine. We have already worked together for surgeries in Brazil (Worldcup 2014), in Africa (2016) and in Russia (2018). Now we want to go the next step and help children worldwide. #M1Ö @gulseamine
İşte Mesut Özil ve Amine Gülşe çiftinin kına gecesinden o anlar…