Hakem Alan Maloney’den skandal hareket! Sporcunun saçını zorla kesti

Epitome of a team player ⬇️

A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI

— Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelSNJ) December 20, 2018