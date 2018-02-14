Reklamsız Sözcü
Amkspor
Sports Illustrated Hollywood’da başlatılan kadın hareketine destek! Photoshop’suz takvim

Dünyaca ünlü spor magazin dergisi Sports Illustrated, Holywood ünlülerinin başlattığı ve sette yaşanan taciz olaylarına dikkat çektikleri 'Me too' hareketine destek verdi. Dergi, bu yıl yayınlayacağı 'Swimsuit' sayısında yer alan kadınların Photoshop ile oynanmamış resimlerine yer verdi.
17:0614 Şubat 2018
0
Holywood aktrisleri tarafından başlatılan ve setlerde erkek oyuncuların tacizlerine dikkat çekilen ‘Me too’ (Ben de) kampanyasına ünlü spor dergisi Sports Illustrated de katıldı. Her yıl bir kez yayınladığı ‘Swimsuit’ sayısıyla tanınan derginin kapaklarında dönemlerinin en seksi kadınları olarak kabul edilen manken, şarkıcı, model ve sporcular kullanılır. Kadınlığın ön plana çıkarıldığı fotoğraflarda, yoğun Photoshop uygulanması dikkat çeker. Ancak dergi, bu yıl yayınlayacağı ‘Swimsuit’ sayısında yer alan kadınların Photoshop’suz resimlerini kullanma kararı aldı.

Derginin çekimlerinde 1964 yılından bu yana ilk kez böyle bir uygulamaya gidildi. Slogan olarak da ‘In Her Words’ (Kadınların kelimeleri ile) kullanıldı. Çekimlerde yer alan kadınlarında biri olan Hunter McGrady, bu sayının güzellik vurgusundan öte bir anlam taşıdığının söyledi. Alınan kararın, kadınların sesi olma özelliği taşıdığının altını çizdi.

İşte çekimlerden bazıları:

Son güncelleme: 17:22 | 14.02.2018
