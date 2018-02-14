Sports Illustrated Hollywood’da başlatılan kadın hareketine destek! Photoshop’suz takvim
Holywood aktrisleri tarafından başlatılan ve setlerde erkek oyuncuların tacizlerine dikkat çekilen ‘Me too’ (Ben de) kampanyasına ünlü spor dergisi Sports Illustrated de katıldı. Her yıl bir kez yayınladığı ‘Swimsuit’ sayısıyla tanınan derginin kapaklarında dönemlerinin en seksi kadınları olarak kabul edilen manken, şarkıcı, model ve sporcular kullanılır. Kadınlığın ön plana çıkarıldığı fotoğraflarda, yoğun Photoshop uygulanması dikkat çeker. Ancak dergi, bu yıl yayınlayacağı ‘Swimsuit’ sayısında yer alan kadınların Photoshop’suz resimlerini kullanma kararı aldı.
Derginin çekimlerinde 1964 yılından bu yana ilk kez böyle bir uygulamaya gidildi. Slogan olarak da ‘In Her Words’ (Kadınların kelimeleri ile) kullanıldı. Çekimlerde yer alan kadınlarında biri olan Hunter McGrady, bu sayının güzellik vurgusundan öte bir anlam taşıdığının söyledi. Alınan kararın, kadınların sesi olma özelliği taşıdığının altını çizdi.
İşte çekimlerden bazıları:
My body is not wrong. There is no part of it that is not me or does not belong where it is. There is no such thing as a ‘wrong' body. What's wrong is the way you see it, the beliefs you impose on it, the labels you attach to it. Your words are wrong-not my body. I was not ‘born in the wrong body'. You were given the wrong words to describe it. #Rookie2018 @si_swimsuit @taylorbphoto @mj_day
