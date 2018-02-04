Reklamsız Sözcü
Giriş Yap Satın Al
Amkspor
REKLAMSIZ SÖZCÜ
Mail Gönder
Sayfayı Yazdır
A- A+
Paylaş Tweet

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi | Fenerbahçe Doğuş 100-74 Anadolu Efes

İstanbul derbisinde Fenerbahçe Doğuş, Anadolu Efes'i faklı mağlup etti.
17:324 Şubat 2018
0
Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi | Fenerbahçe Doğuş 100-74 Anadolu Efes

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi 17. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe Doğuş, sahasında karşılaştığı Anadolu Efes’i 100-74 mağlup etti.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Yener Yılmaz, Ziya Özorhon, Kerem Baki

Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Melih Mahmutoğlu 13, Ali Muhammed 6, Guduric 8, Melli 6, Ahmet Düverioğlu 2, Wanamaker 15, Vesely 13, Thompson 14, Sinan Güler 7, Datome 11, Egehan Arna 5, Barış Hersek

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

Anadolu Efes: McCollum 22, Motum 15, Dunston 7, Yiğitcan Saybir 11, Doğuş Balbay 10, Onuralp Bitim 3, Stimac 6, Douglas, Dragic, Berk Demir, Birkan Batuk, Arda Erdoğan

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

1. periyot: 27-10 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)

Devre: 57-34 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)

3. periyot: 71-56 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)

Etiketler
anadolu efes fenerbahce doğus
Skor
Facebook Twitter
A+ A-
SIRADAKİ HABER