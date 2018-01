Galatasaray’ın golcüsü Bafetimbi Gomis’ten sakatlık açıklaması

I'm surprised and bit sad with what I hear from some peoples who can think that I'm the kind of players who can refused to play because of problem of paiement. I'm a professional and until now nobody can deny it! I didn't want to speak from the beginning but by respect to the fans and the club, who give me the opportunity to discover a new team a new country with who I never share something comparable during my career, that's why I decided to speak right now. I'm injured and I'm the first sad for that and to not to play and help my teammates.We have the same goal all together…to be champion!!!please we have to stay concentrate and close don't listen the bad peoples who don't want to see Galatasaray to be Champion!!!trust on me as I trust on you my lovely supporters!!! #aslanmorethannever!!!

