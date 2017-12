Bafetimbi Gomis’ten Igor Tudor paylaşımı

Thank you for everything. You helped me a lot in my integration, you gave me a lot of good advices and brought something more to improve my football. I wish you all the best for your futur. It was an honour to work with you. We all have a beginning and an end but only the GALATASARAY story will never stop!

