Beşiktaş’ın yıldızı Ryan Babel’den Aboubakar paylaşımı

With this post i would like to clarify a misunderstanding that took place last night after the game against Porto fc. • My dear friend/ brother / old team mate Aboubakar came to visit our dressing room to greet his old teammates. • Since we as old teammates shared great memories with Abou last season, everybody was very happy to see Abou. • I personally share a great bond with Abou and was ofcourse excited to see him. • Since i know that the Besiktas fans appreciate Abou as a person but also the work he had done for the club i thought the fans of Besiktas would like to see a moment like this to see old teammates reconnect again. • He was laughing and happy just because he saw us. • Its ofcourse silly to think that Abou would celebrate the loss of @fcporto • I hope this clarifies everything Ryan

