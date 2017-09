Ricardo Quaresma’dan çarpışma açıklaması

Friends, About what happened in the last game… I didn't do it on purpose, the referee himself recognized it, and the matter between us was solved at the moment. I am a professional, I give everything on the field for my team. I may be known by the way in which I totally surrender to the challenges, but I have all the respect for the opponents and teams of arbitration. Recently, in the incident where the adept entered, with the knife in the field, I solved the problem and returned to silence so I wouldn't promote this type of attitudes. Soccer should be the celebration of the families. I have made friends in every club I have been through and I will continue to do so. Hugs to everyone

A post shared by Ricardo Quaresma (@ricardoquaresmaoficial) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:09am PDT